Taylor Frankie Paul Responds to Her ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Doug Mason’s Message After ABC Cancels Her Season

Just after one of her Bachelorette season contestants, Doug Mason, spoke out, Taylor Frankie Paul responded to his remarks.

Following the news that ABC would not be airing the highly anticipated season, Mason took to his Instagram Stories to offer Paul support.

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“Just sending out prayers to Taylor,” he wrote. “Cause that was her moment and her moment was blocked.”

After stating that all everyone can do is be hopeful, Mason asked fans to “stay positive and show nothing but support for people in need.”

Upon seeing Mason’s post, Paul wrote in the comments, “Aw my heart goes out to him,” with an injured red heart emoji. She then added, “So sweet.”

Along with Mason, other contestants on Paul’s season took to social media to share their reactions to the situation.

Malik Evans wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories that he was doing okay following the news. “Hope to share some more soon,” he noted. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out.”

Clayton Johnson praised the season’s fellow contestants, calling them “one of the best groups of men” he has ever been around.

ABC pulled the plug on Paul’s season after a video of her 2023 physical altercation with now-ex Dakota Mortensen surfaced. The former couple now shares a son, Ever, who was born in 2024.

Both Paul and Mortensen are now being investigated for multiple physical altercations that occurred last month.