6 Actors Exiting ‘Taken’ Ahead Of Season 2

Talk about a summer shake-up!

NBC’s Taken is heading into production on its second season, but the series will look much different. After just hiring a new showrunner, it has now been revealed that six of the series regulars are on the way out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TV Line, Taken‘s new direction means that most of its main characters are no longer required. Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave), and James Landry Hebert (Rem) will not return for season two.

This means that Clive Standen (Bryan Mills) and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) are the only two series regulars that will appear next season.

The creative shake-up began when NBC made the surprising decision to renew the series despite many believing it was done for.

The renewal also came with the announcement that Alex Cary was departing as showrunner, as the series would be taking a different direction when it returned.

Up Next: CBS Airing Remainder Of Cancelled Series This Summer

Two weeks ago, Greg Plageman – former Person of Interest EP – was brought on to replace Cary, and it seems as though his new direction was an even bigger departure than anyone realized.

Following the Plageman announcement, NBC subtly hinted that the series wouldn’t be returning with all of the others. When the NBC fall schedule was released, Taken was no where to be found, meaning that it will premiere sometime in the midseason.

This push off of the fall line-up will give Taken some extra time to develop the new vision, and get new cast members in place. The second season currently has a 16-episode order.

More TV: Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released