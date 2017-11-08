TV Shows

Social Media Loves Shemar Moore in ‘S.W.A.T’ Series Premiere

Shemar Moore fans were disappointed to see the actor leave Criminal Minds, but he’s already got a […]

Shemar Moore fans were disappointed to see the actor leave Criminal Minds, but he’s already got a new show and it’s even on the same network. Tonight, the first episode of SWAT premiered, with Moore starring as Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. The actor’s fans loved the start of the show.

The series is based on the 1975 TV series of the same name, which was also turned into a 2003 movie with Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez, LL Cool J and Colin Farrell. Aaron Thomas, who worked on Friday Night Lights and CSI: NY is the creator of the new series.

In the pilot, Hondo is hired to run a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. He’s a former Marine and has to work with Jessica Cortez (Stephanie Sigman), Jim Street (Alex Russell), David “Deacon” Kay (Jay Harrington, Christina “Chris” Alonso (Luna Esco), Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson) and Mumford (Peter Onorati).

“This is my dream job because I’ve always believed what I’m capable of,” Moore, 47, said on CBS This Morning last week. “I get to be a lead, which I’m proud of, but I’m also smart enough and humble enough to know that I can’t do it by myself and that it’s not all about me. So what I’m really proud of with S.W.A.T. is that I get to be a leader.”

Here’s a look at how fans reacted to the new hour-long drama. New episodes air on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET.

On Criminal Minds, Moore’s character always called Kristen Vangsness’ character “Babygirl.” Fans loved to see that he might have found a new “babygirl” in SWAT.

Moore’s “baby girl” fans are ready to keep watching SWAT.

If Twitter is any indication, SWAT got great ratings for CBS. Many of those who watched are ready to keep following next week.

This fan was hooked after the first five minutes!

Moore fans were so excited to see their favorite actor get a lead role in a new show. 

 

This fan made sure his dog is even ready to join this SWAT team!

Another fan wants us not to forget that there are other actors in the show.

 

This fan made a bold prediction. “Biggest show on CBS”? It would have to get better ratings than NCIS or The Big Bang Theory!

Here are some other impressed viewers:

 

 

 

