‘Superstore’ Honors Late Cast Member Linda Porter With Sweet Dedication

Superstore paid tribute to late cast member Linda Porter with a sweet dedication. The legendary actress died in September at the age of 86. She played Myrtle Vartanian in 35 episodes of the NBC comedy series during its first four seasons and made her final appearance in the Season 4 finale.

The show honored Porter’s memory including a title card at the end of Thursday’s new episode that read: “In Loving Memory. Linda Porter.” The title card included a behind the scenes photo of Porter as Myrtle on the set of the workplace comedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After news broke of Porter’s passing last week, Superstore executive producers Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green shared their condolences in a statement shared by TVLine: “Linda wasn’t just hilarious; she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic — working with her brightened everyone’s day. We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.”

Along with her role on Superstore, she is also known for her roles as Fran Westin on Gilmore Girls, “Lady Slot-Addict” on the hit series Twin Peaks and dozens of other television shows and movies like Twins, Duplex and The House.

Many of her Superstore co-stars took to social media to share kind words about the actress.

“Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end,” wrote series star Ben Feldman, alongside a photo of the two seated next to each other on set. “We’ll miss you Linda Porter.”

“RIP Linda Porter, a wonderful actress and a lovely person,” writer Owen Ellickson tweeted after news broke.

“We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed,” actor Danny Gura wrote.

The NBC comedy’s latest episode showed as Amy (America Ferrera) sought the Cloud 9 employees’ help giving testimony on Mateo’s (Nico Santos) deportation case. With the help of Mateo’s ex-boyfriend Jeff (Michael Bunin), they were able to secure his release after finding evidence the store’s corporation had tipped ICE off to deter the workers’ intentions of unionizing.

The hilarious episode also followed as Jonah (Ben Feldman) planned a secret bachelorette party for Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) after Dina (Lauren Ash) refused. Of course, the assistant store manager found out and ended up hosting her own bachelorette party for Sandra, though it was eclipsed by the celebration of Mateo’s return to the store.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.