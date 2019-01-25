‘Supernatural’ 300th Episode Details Revealed

After much anticipation, beloved series star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return to Supernatural for its 300th episode titled, “Lebanon.”

Morgan makes his return as John Winchester, who had a pretty heavy impact on the first two seasons. For his big return, which is set to be more of a guest appearance to supply closure to the storyline, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) look to solve their latest issue. But much to their surprise, discover more than they originally anticipated.

Producer of the show, Andrew Dabb, opened up to Entertainment Weekly on why they decided to bring John back.

“Our guys are put in a position where they essentially can have a wish granted,” Dabb said.

The popular series that finds brothers, Sam and Dean, hunting famous, urban legend-kind of monsters, opened this past season with a mystery surrounding their missing father, John. When the family reunited, Dean almost died, and in an attempt to save him, their father made a deal with a demon to save his son’s life. Toward the end of the season, John helped his sons defeat the demon, and this storyline is what pushed for The Walking Dead star’s return.

“They’re actually expecting something else, but [John’s return] comes from a place of want by Dean. The need for closure is really what brings John back into their lives,” Dabb shared.

While the storyline of brothers defeating urban legend monsters wasn’t something creators thought would last more than one season, thanks to its growing popularity, showrunners had to get creative.

“We quickly realized that [conceit] would run out in a hurry, so even early on as we expand our horizons of what the show could be,” said Robert Singer — executive producer/co-showrunner.

There’s a lot to be said about Supernatural and how long the show has lasted. In 2006, WB-UPN merged, which in turn created The CW. The merger alone was something hard to survive, especially as a brand new show.

Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke admitted something would need to be done if they wanted the show to survive for as long as it has.

“Bob Singer and I were fighting for the show’s survival at the end of the first three seasons,” Kripke said. “We’d have a meeting with the network that we informally called the ‘explain-why-we-should-give-you-another-season’ meeting.”

So, Kripke and the rest of the crew decided to think outside of the box and push their limit.

“There weren’t a lot of genre shows on The CW. It was mostly Gossip Girl and 90210. We were always like the goth kid at the back of the class that no one really wanted to pay attention to,” he said. “So on this little weird horror show, we really got to push some boundaries that hadn’t been attempted in TV. There was no one saying, ‘That’s too crazy.’”

Supernatural debuted in 2005 and has since become the longest-running show in The CW’s history. The milestone episode, “Lebanon” will air Feb. 7 on The CW.