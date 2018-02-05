‘This Is Us’: Jack’s Death Breaks Social Media’s Heart

Jack Pearson is dead and viewers are not okay.

Sunday’s This is Us post-Super Bowl episode gave viewers all the answers they were waiting for, including the tragic way Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) lost his life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the Pearson family slow cooker short fused and started a fire during the Jan. 23 episode of the hit NBC series, Sunday’s hour did not waste any time showing viewers what happened next.

While Jack survived the fire, he ended up inhaling too much smoke and died soon after at the hospital.

Many were speechless after the heart-shattering moment of Jack’s death, but Twitter blew up with messages of grief and sadness.

#ThisIsUs wastes NO TIME making me cry my eyes out — Christen • Marie (@Chrissyykat) February 5, 2018

I’M NOT OKAY😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 NOO NOO NOO NOO NOO NOOOOOOOOOOO NOT JACK #ThisIsUs — HAPPY ISABEL JOLIE DAY (@QUEEN_TAYBEL) February 5, 2018

Jackkkk come backkkkk pleaseee #ThisIsUs — Gaby | #FlyEaglesFly 🥀 (@itsholkerftcnco) February 5, 2018

Social media users did not hesitate to place the blame on other members of the Pearson clan and were angry about how the beloved character ended up losing his life.

So Jack died because of THE DOG?? #ThisIsUs — Cece✌ (@xoMoniqueCxo) February 5, 2018

All I’m seeing is- there was no reason for Jack to die. #ThisIsUs — Caitlin (@caitiekat94) February 5, 2018

Others were calling for Mandy Moore to win all the awards after her heartbreaking performance as Rebecca Pearson.

And @TheMandyMoore just earned herself an Emmy nomination. #ThisIsUs — Laurie Davison (@Laurie_Davison) February 5, 2018

Mandy Moore deserves AWARDS! #ThisIsUs — Jazzy D. Russ (@jazzydavenport) February 5, 2018

This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9p.m. ET on NBC.