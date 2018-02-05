‘This Is Us’: Rebecca’s Reaction to Jack’s Death Revealed

We were not ready to see Rebecca Pearson lose the love of her life.

Viewers caught a glimpse of Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) heartbreak way back in the season two premiere, when Rebecca parks the family car on the street in front of the burnt-down home and breaks down in tears.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And that was her reaction to what would end up being the longest and worst night of her life.

Jack managed to get out of the fire, but he died at the hospital from a heart attack. Rebecca could not believe the news, and burst into tears after the doctor told her.

During the last moments of her husband’s life, Rebecca was on the phone with Miguel, telling him that Jack was going to be OK. She then called Kate to check up on her. After the conversation, she got candy from a vending machine, still thinking everything was fine.

But then, the doctor approached her. At first, she said Jack was a recovering alcoholic, which was why he did not want any pain medication. The doctor just nodded, before he delivered the awful news. One of the side effects from inhaling so much soot and smoke was going into cardiac arrest. The doctors and nurses could not revive him.

In previous episodes, Rebecca describes when Jack died as the day she knew she’d never be happy or feel whole again.

In the present, Rebecca also took time to honor her late husband.

Mandy Moore, who prior to the heart-breaking episode teased it as a soul-crusher, admitted that she needed an eye mask after watching it for the first time.

Moore shared a selfie Thursday on her Instagram story after screening the episode with the rest of the cast. The 33-year-old actress wore under-eye masks on her face to de-puff the area — suggesting the highly anticipated episode would be one of the most brutal yet.

She was not wrong.

Prior to the fire, Rebecca and Jack had agreed to partner up to start Jack’s dream contracting business, which they tragically could never do together.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.