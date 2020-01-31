Super Bowl 2020: Everything to Watch This Weekend

Super Bowl LIV is on Sunday, but there are plenty of other ways to keep entertained this weekend. Taylor Swift‘s eye-opening documentary his Netflix, while J.J. Watt takes over Saturday Night Live for the first time. FOX also launches the new season of The Masked Singer following the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV is the first NFL championship game without the New England Patriots involved since 2016. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs are vying for their first Super Bowl win since 1969, while the San Francisco 49ers are looking for their sixth. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take over the field during the halftime show.

Miss Americana

Taylor Swift famously lets her music do the talking when it comes to her relationships and past experiences. However, she really pulls the curtain back in Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which is now available on Netflix. The film earned positive reviews after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last week. It features Swift opening up about her decision to finally discuss her political views during the 2018 midterm elections, an eating disorder and fame in the 21st century.

Netflix also released the final season of BoJack Horsemean and the first episodes of I Am A Killer. Amazon Prime subscribers can check out the new Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer series, while Disney+ subscribers can see the latest episode of Diary of a Future President. DC Universe also released the new episode of Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn.

Friday TV Schedule

8 p.m. ET

American Housewife — ABC

Charmed — The CW

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector — NBC

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

8:30 p.m. ET

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC

9 p.m. ET

20/20 — ABC

Dynasty — The CW

Magnum P.I. — CBS

The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest — NBC

10 p.m. ET

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO

Blue Bloods — CBS

Dateline — NBC

Saturday Night Live

Although the Super Bowl is airing on FOX, the Saturday Night Live crew will still prepare football fans on NBC Saturday night. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is hosting for the first time in his career. He will be joined by country singer Luke Combs, who is performing. The episode kicks off at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Dog Bowl and Other Saturday Shows

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. After watching pets square off, you can check out the Cat Bowl II on Hallmark at 11 p.m. ET.

Hallmark is also airing a new movie, A Valentine’s Match at 9 p.m. ET, while Lifetime’s Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Say Yes to the Dress America starts at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, but the network will be starting coverage far earlier. Demi Lovato is performing the National Anthem before the game, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. There will also be plenty of star-studded commercials airing between time-outs and other game stoppage.

The Masked Singer

Following the success of The Masked Singer‘s first season last year, Fox decided to go with two cycles for the 2019-2020 TV season. Season 2 aired this past fall, and Season 3 will kick off with the prime post-Super Bowl slot reserved for programs CBS, FOX and NBC want to highlight. (Last year, CBS went with the premiere for The World’s Best, while NBC aired This Is Us the year before.)

Alternative Super Bowl Programming

If you are looking to avoid the Super Bowl, there are plenty of options beside the unlimited streaming programs.

2 p.m. ET

Kitten Bowl VII — Hallmark

3 p.m. ET

Puppy Bowl XVI — Animal Planet

8 p.m. ET

Doctor Who — BBC America

9 p.m. ET

The Outsider — HBO

The BAFTA Awards 2020 — BBC America

10 p.m. ET

Avenue 5 — HBO

10:30 p.m. ET

Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO