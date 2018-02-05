Philadelphia Eagles Fans Set City Streets on Fire After Super Bowl Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history on Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

But while the players broke out the champagne and celebrated at the U.S. Bank Arena, the Eagles fans back in Philadelphia took their celebration to the streets. And things got dangerous fast.

Footage posted to social media shows that a large fire was started in North Central Philadelphia near Temple moments after the Eagles won the game.

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uxiADLMmpa — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

Remember this next time a community peacefully protests after a cop kills an unarmed black manpic.twitter.com/MtLus2qYEf — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 5, 2018

As of midnight, neither the Philadelphia Fire Department nor Police Department directly commented on the fires on social media.

However, Philadelphia Fire Department Comissioner Adam K. Thiel posted a photo from Department’s offices, showing that the first responders were still hard at work.

“The @Eagles work tonight is done; @PhillyFireDept @PhillyPolice @PhilaOEM & all our partners are still going strong!” Thiel wrote.

The celebration had already turned destructive as a group of fans climbed onto the top of the canopy of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, causing it to collapse. No word if any of the dozen of people standing on it were injured.

Other parts of the celebration caught on film included fans climbing street poles and tipping cars.

Eagles fan climbed to the top of pole, then tried to pee on everyone but instead peed on himself pic.twitter.com/eqmJN91KGn — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 5, 2018

The Eagles won the Super Bowl — and Philly is going nuts pic.twitter.com/c5csc4e9z1 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 5, 2018

But not all of the celebration was destructive. A few students from the Merriam Theater of the Arts opened a few windows and started playing the Eagles’ fight song “Fly Eagles Fly,” prompting an entire mob to join in and sing along.