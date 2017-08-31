‘Stranger Things’ Creators Plan to End Series After Season 4

The horror/sci-fi series Stranger Things dominated the world of pop culture following its Netflix premiere last summer, so it surprised no one that the series was renewed for a second season. While speaking with Vulture, the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, not only confirmed a third season would be on the way but that the show would end with four seasons.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer explained. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

Another hugely popular horror series, American Horror Story, has avoided the concept of bizarre things happening to a group of characters for six years by using an anthology format, as each season tells an entirely new story. The Walking Dead, on the other hand, has often been criticized for how many awful things have happened to the main characters over the course of seven seasons.

Ross spoke to the absurdity of trying to make tragic things happen to the characters for more than four years, joking, “They’re going to have to get the f**k out of this town!” He added, “It’s ridiculous!”

Seasons 3 and 4 might be a few years away, so the brothers instead are focusing on how to make the upcoming second season better than the first.

“We wanted to push things a bit,” says Ross. “I told Matt, ‘I don’t want to call it season two, I just want it to feel like a movie sequel.’ If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger.”

The synopsis of Season 2 is as follows:

“It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27.