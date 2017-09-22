Steve Was Supposed to Die in ‘Stranger Things’ Season One

Stranger Things became one of the most talked about shows of last summer, thanks in due part to how the show took familiar elements of other science fiction and horror stories from the ’80s while also delivering audiences interesting spins to create a thrilling story. One of the show’s stars, Natalie Dyer, revealed on Twitter that a bully character, who would have met a more expected fate, avoided his demise thanks to how charming actor Joe Keery was in the role.

“The original script that I read for the show was very, very different. A lot changed,” Dyer explained. “When I think back to it, one of the biggest things that changed from script to show was Steve’s character. He was originally supposed to die, then they changed that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s really hard to imagine where things would have gone for Nancy had Steve not been such a complex character in her story, in their story. That, I think, would’ve changed the course of things quite a bit,” she continued.

Nancy, played by Dyer, shows a strong romantic connection with Steve early on, despite the audience understanding his bullying nature. After hurt by Steve, Nancy begins growing intimate with another character, causing the audience to believe she would potentially leave the bad boy behind and embrace the underdog.

Rather, Steve learned the error of his ways and came to Nancy’s aid by the end of the first season, giving Steve a much more compelling character arc than falling into the typical bully tropes.

“Steve started to change the second we cast Joe Keery because that is not how we were envisioning Steve at all, he was just this sort of a**hole jock,” explained the Duffer brothers, the show’s creators. “I remember it was the scene that he auditioned with was when he breaks Jonathan’s camera, and even though he’s being just the total a**hole in that scene, he was so charming and we all fell in love with him.”

They added, “So I think Joe started to infuse the character with his ‘Joe-ness’.”

We’ll see more of Steve and more “Joe-ness” when Stranger Things Season 2 debuts October 27.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!