Stephen Amell Drops Major 'Heels' Update

Stephen Amell just dropped a big update on his new pro wrestling show. On Wednesday, Amell went to Instagram to announce he has wrapped his ADR (voice recording) work of the first season of Heels. He also showed off his southern accent, which will be on display on Heels as he plays the main character, Jack Spade.

"Set in a close-knit Georgia community, Heels (starring Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Jack Spade, and Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, Vikings) as his younger brother, Ace follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between two brothers who war over their late father's legacy," the synopsis states. "In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to - or hard to leave behind."

Heels is set to air on Starz Sunday, August 15 and there will be eight hour-long episodes. Mike O'Malley will be the showrunner, and Peter Segal will direct several episodes. The show also stars Alison Luff, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer and NFL legend James Harrison. Back in August, Maldonado spoke to PopCulture.com about his role in Heels.

"He's the high-flying act, jumping off the top ropes, flipping off of people, flipping out of the ring, flipping into the ring, a la the character name of Rooster," Maldonado said exclusively to PopCulture.com. "He's got a chip on his shoulder as a wrestler, so he also has to fend for himself, even though he feels the most talented out of the bunch." At the time, Heels was in the early stages of production, and Maldonado was ready to get things going.

"I'm excited to get down there and get to playing and get to wrestling," he said. "We started wrestling training two weeks before we were all quarantined. I tell you those two weeks were a blast, just taking the bumps and just learning all of the moves and just learning how not fake wrestling is. When you take those real hits and real slaps and real bumps, it is not fake."

Heels will also feature WWE legend CM Punk. When talking about his role on the show, Punk said: "I play a character that is, technically it's me in another life. A very popular independent wrestler who, if you want people to show up to your show, you book him on this show.