TV Shows

Stephanie Niznik: Sarah Drew Reacts to ‘Everwood’ Co-Star’s Death

Stephanie Niznik has died at the age of 52, and her co-stars are now mourning. This includes […]

By

Stephanie Niznik has died at the age of 52, and her co-stars are now mourning. This includes Grey’s Anatomy actress Sarah Drew, who appeared alongside Niznik in the classic WB series Everwood. Niznik played Nina Feeney, and Drew played Hannah Rogers on the show.

Drew’s message brought out many Everwood fans, who joined her in paying tribute to the late actress, whose cause of death is not yet clear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Variety’s report on Niznik’s passing says she died unexpectedly in Encino, California on June 23, but her death was not reported until now.

Other Everwood stars have also chimed in on the Star Trek: Insurrection actress’ passing.

Among them were Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown actor Treat Williams, Delia Brown actress Vivien Cardone and Dr. Jake Hartman actor Scott Wolf.

No other information about Niznik’s death is available as of press time.

Tagged:

Related Posts