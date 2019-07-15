Stephanie Niznik: Sarah Drew Reacts to ‘Everwood’ Co-Star’s Death

Stephanie Niznik has died at the age of 52, and her co-stars are now mourning. This includes Grey’s Anatomy actress Sarah Drew, who appeared alongside Niznik in the classic WB series Everwood. Niznik played Nina Feeney, and Drew played Hannah Rogers on the show.

So Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Stephanie Niznik. We grew to be a tight knit community during our time on #everwood. Stephanie was a loving, open hearted friend and a bright light on set. I can’t believe she is gone. ❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/uXKFle5q1z — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) July 14, 2019

Drew’s message brought out many Everwood fans, who joined her in paying tribute to the late actress, whose cause of death is not yet clear.

Variety’s report on Niznik’s passing says she died unexpectedly in Encino, California on June 23, but her death was not reported until now.

This scene touched my heart in the fall of 2004 and has stayed there for many falls since. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Sq2R52YLo7 — Kathleen Lucille (@bkathleen92) July 14, 2019

I used to watch Everwood with my Nan when she was alive. My mum remembers watching it too. Very sad. 💕💕 May she Rest In Peace. — Bianca (@therealbiancaz) July 14, 2019

I absolutely loved #Everwood, i’m totally shocked. So sorry to hear about your friend, this is sad. — lore3440 (@lore3440) July 14, 2019

Other Everwood stars have also chimed in on the Star Trek: Insurrection actress’ passing.

Among them were Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown actor Treat Williams, Delia Brown actress Vivien Cardone and Dr. Jake Hartman actor Scott Wolf.

An absolutely beautiful soul gone far too soon. So grateful to have met, worked with, and learned from such a strong, confident, kind, incredible woman. You will be so dearly missed Steph. 💔 pic.twitter.com/FZUy26qVyj — Vivien Cardone (@VivienECardone) July 13, 2019

This is heartbreaking. She was so kind, and so fun to work with. I’m lucky to have known her. Rest In Peace Stephanie. https://t.co/UBCJ0yoT99 — Scott Wolf (@scottwolf) July 13, 2019

No other information about Niznik’s death is available as of press time.