TV Shows

‘Station 19’: Twitter Shocked by [Spoiler’s] Cancer Diagnosis

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy spinoff wasted no time putting its main characters in danger.While answering […]

By

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy spinoff wasted no time putting its main characters in danger.

While answering a call to a fire in an apartment building, the firefighters of Station 19 found themselves trapped as the flames grew and one of their own was unconscious.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) had to deal with her father, fire captain Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) collapsing in the middle of a burning building after her boyfriend and colleague Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) left him alone to inspect another room.

“How the hell did you get separated, he told you not to go up on your own,” Andy screams at Jack. The firefighters find their captain passed out in the kitchen, and with the fire burning fast and causing explosions, their only choice is to jump from one of the windows to safety.

The captain is taken to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital where Grey’s Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) work together to save his life, while also finding out he has cancer.

Upon the discovery of his disease, Pruitt announces that he will step down as captain. At first, Jack is supposed to be Pruitt’s temporary replacement while the city names a new captain, but Andy advocates for herself to her father and convinces him to promote her to lieutenant and put both of their names in the ring, meaning the couple will be competing for the job of captain throughout the season.

Twitter was abuzz during the series premiere of the anticipated firefighter drama, many already rooting for their favorite characters.

Fans were also quick to comment on the chemistry of the cast and the twists and turns from the episode.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts