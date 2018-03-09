ABC Releases Official Cast Photo of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff ‘Station 19’

Grey’s Anatomy’s highly-anticipated spinoff Station 19 is still a few weeks away, and we’re getting a first look at Seattle’s new fire-fighting heroes.

ABC released the first cast photo of the new spinoff, showcasing the team of firefighters who will be saving lives in the field.

The photo, first released by TV Guide, features Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Alberyo Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Jason George as Ben Warren, Okeriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera and series star Jaina lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera.

George, who jumped from mothership series Grey’s Anatomy to fight fires on Station 19 recently told PopCulture.com exclusively about the new series.

“Ben’s now in a situation where a bad day means he may [not only] lose the patient, he may lose one of his colleagues and partners or he may lose his own life, so he’s got a heavy learning curve.”

Fans of Grey’s will definitely enjoy the action-packed spinoff series, as the sense of humor and emotion the medical drama is known for will translate into the new show.

“All the things that make you laugh about Grey’s, all the things that make you clutch the pearls and gasp and cry are all going to be there,” he added.

George also teased Ben’s career change will bring drama to his fan favorite relationship with Grey’s Anatomy’s Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

The 10-episode drama will launch with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET before jumping to its normal timeslot following Grey’s Anatomy each week.