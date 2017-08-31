‘Starsky and Hutch’ TV Reboot on the Way From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director

If you thought that TV reboots were going to stop any time soon, think again!

Sony Pictures Television Studios is currently working on a reboot of Starsky and Hutch, the popular police series from the 1970s. To make things interesting, the studio has tapped one of Hollywood’s hottest names to work on the project.

According to THR, James Gunn, who wrote and directed both Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel Studios, will be writing the script for the reboot. If he’s available when the project is ready to shoot, it’s reported that he will also direct.

Gunn will write the script with his brother and cousin, Brian and Mark Gunn, and all three will serve as executive producers with Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty.

Sony is reportedly shopping around the project, with broadcast, cable and streaming networks all in the mix. Spike (soon-to-be The Paramount Network), has apparently passed on the series.

Starsky and Hutch was rebooted once before this, but it looked a lot different than the original show. The property was made into a feature film starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in 2004.