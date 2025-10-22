‘Sopranos’ Creator Returns to HBO with New Historical Drama Series

David Chase, creator of The Sopranos, is back at HBO with a new series for the first time in almost two decades.

The series will be titled Project: MKUltra, a historical drama-thriller based on the CIA’s period of failed and inhumane experiments with LSD during the Cold War.

Based on the non-fiction book Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra by John Lisle, the series will be Chase’s first television show since The Sopranos ended in 2007.

MKUltra was a CIA program in the 1950s and 60s where, generally, CIA agents administered psychedelic drugs to prisoners and then tortured them for information.

The new series will follow “the infamous chemist and spymaster Sidney Gottlieb, often known as The Black Sorcerer, who headed the CIA’s MKUltra Psychedelic program which conducted dangerous and deadly mind control experiments on willing – and unwilling – subjects during the height of the Cold War.”

Chase, a seven-time Emmy winner, has been mostly quiet since the end of The Sopranos. He released the drama film Not Fade Away in 2012 and was persuaded to make a poorly-received Sopranos prequel film titled The Many Saints of Newark in 2021, but has released nothing else otherwise.

All six seasons of The Sopranos are streaming now on HBO Max. Widely regarded as one of the best television series ever made, it won 21 Emmy Awards during its run from 1999 to 2007.