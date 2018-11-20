‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Joins ‘The Conners’ in Guest Role

A very familiar Sons of Anarchy face will be making her way to the fictional Lanford, Illinois, for a guest spot on The Conners. Actress Katey Sagal took to her Twitter account Monday to reveal she’ll be swinging by the sitcom family for a to-be-announced guest spot.

I am pleased to announce that I will be on an upcoming episode of @TheConnersABC. Make sure to tune in! #TheConners #abc pic.twitter.com/omw4bmcp6V — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) November 19, 2018

“I am pleased to announce that I will be on an upcoming episode of @TheConnersABC. Make sure to tune in! @The Conners #abc,” Sagal wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting on the famous couch featured in the Conner family living room.

This is hardly Sagal’s first foray into comedy. She made her mark as the female lead in FOX’s Married with Children from 1987 to 1997. Many ABC fans will also recall the actress starring in 8 Simple Rules for three years in the early ’00s, alongside Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco (who was just 17 at the time) and John Ritter, until his death in 2003. Following Ritter’s passing, comedian David Spade and late actor James Garner took on starring roles in the series.

Sagal has recently been seen in hit FX series, Sons of Anarchy, where she took on the role of Gemma Teller Morrow — widow of John Teller and Clay Morrow and mother to Jax Teller — for all seven seasons of the show. Gemma was the main antagonist of the series until she met her demise in the final season, reprising her part briefly in Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. in a flashback scene.

Mayans recently finished its much-hyped about first season at the beginning of November and fans are already eagerly anticipating Season 2. Luckily, series creator Kurt Sutter (who is married to Sagal) has spilled the beans on when viewers can expect the next installment of the beloved show.

“I’ll probably start back up with the writers at the end of January,” Sutter revealed. “We’ll go back into production around the end of May. I like to have at least 16 to 18 weeks upfront with my writers to get a grip on things. We’ll probably shoot for around the same time with the airing of season two. That’s the schedule of it all, but as far as the ideas? There’s a lot of viable jumping-off points.”

Until then, fans can keep an eye on The Conners for a glimpse at Sagal. The Conners airs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on ABC.