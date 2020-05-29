'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Humorously Fills in a Lingering Question on Tig and Jax's Relationship

✖

Kurt Sutter has clarified another lingering question about his biker drama, Sons of Anarchy, though he did so in a way only he could — or would. As part of his weeks-long online Q&A session about a myriad of topics, but mostly SoA, one fan asked about a seemingly unresolved issue after Jax (Charlie Hunnam) set up Tig (Kim Coates) to be killed by an uneasy rival.

"It's Tig. He got distracted," Sutter wrote, before delving into some of the character's backstory. "I think that was when he was obsessed with his genital lemon peel collection. He would pull lemon peels from garbage cans and carve them into famous vaginas. Eleanor Roosevelt, Marie Curie, Lady Diana, Pia Zadora... He had them in a refrigerated glass cabinet above his couch. Very few people know how much Tig embraced the art of craft."

question from Instagram: “How come Tig never found out that Jax gave him up to August Marks?” #SutterThinks pic.twitter.com/1QX9JtsEr4 — kurt sutter (@sutterink) May 26, 2020

The original question referred to a Season 6 storyline that involved Oakland crime boss August Marks (Billy Brown), who demanded Tig's head on a platter for business and personal reasons. In response, Jax sent Tig to a warehouse full of illicit (and illegal) material, only to find himself face-to-face with August. The next day, however, Tig showed up at Jax's door, much to his surprise. It was later revealed that August's grim request was made simply to test Jax's loyalty, extending their uneasy alliance for just a bit longer.

Of course, Tig's unique embracing of "the art of the craft" was never actually seen on screen. Although, he was a genuinely odd guy, as the show regularly took the time to point out, so it's not like Sutter's joke was far-fetched. At least as far as his character was concerned.

While a number of Sutter's replies have been sincere, he has offered up the occasional snarky reply. One such instance was addressing the fact that Coates wasn't Sutter's first choice to play Tig. On May 12, the showrunner joked that he would've preferred former Tarzan actor Johnny Weissmuller, "but apparently, he died in the '80s."

Sutter also referenced an infamous episode of Dallas when he joked about how the show almost ended. "Jax wakes up in the Strike Team clubhouse, and we reveal the whole series was all Lemonhead's dream." Lemonhead was a reference to Curtis "Lemonhead" Lemansky (Shawn Ryan), a character on The Shield, which Sutter wrote for and produced prior to SoA.