‘SOA’ Creator Kurt Sutter’s Firing Stirs Strong Reaction From Social Media

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter was recently fired from his newest series, Mayans M.C., and the news is stirring a strong reaction from fans on social media. THR was first to report the news, publishing a memo that Sutter sent to the cast and crew of Mayans M.C., which detailed that he’d been let go and that it was multiple complaints about his behavior that led to him being let go. Fans of Sutter are not happy about the situation, and are making their voices heard on Twitter.

“You mean to tell me the people at FX/Disney, after all these years, didn’t know what they were getting into with Kurt Sutter? Please. Kurt Sutter was fired for being Kurt Sutter,” one fan tweeted.

“If we can fire people for that we aren’t going to have any bosses in any industry at all anymore,” another user offered.

Interesting that he is the one calling himself that and is so candid about it in his letter to the cast and crew. — Dr Ross Geller (@DrRossGeller_) October 17, 2019

“This sucks, I loved SOA and am currently enjoying Mayans MC; this better not mess up the First 9 and future SOA projects!” someone else exclaimed.

“Hollywood suits never like the creative person that stand up for themselves,” one other fan wrote.

Hmm. Don’t know what the firings about. Him and Tarantino seem to have a similar way of how they handle violence, dialogue and minority characters on screen. Oh well. — BestMonthoftheYear💀🍬🎃🏀 (@shizzledizzle) October 17, 2019

In his memo, Sutter explained, “Dear Team Mayans, Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2. As you know, I’ve removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired.”

“It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment,” he continued. “Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true.”

“This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me,” Sutter added. “Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive d— is on brand. I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew.”

At this time, the network does not appear to have issued an official statement on Sutter’s firing.