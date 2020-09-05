'SNL' to Re-Air Chadwick Boseman Episode Tonight

✖

NBC will re-air Chadwick Boseman's episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend to honor the late actor following his passing on Aug. 28. Boseman was the celebrity host of SNL in April of 2018, hot off the success of Black Panther. Fans will be able to re-visit his more light-hearted side on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Boseman episode of SNL will start at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night on NBC. Fans often remember it best for that night's "Black Jeopardy" sketch, where Boseman played his character T'Challa in the fan-favorite segment. At that time, fans had seen Boseman portray the beloved super hero in Captain America: Civil War, the stand-alone Black Panther movie and Avengers: Infinity War. It became a cultural phenomenon, leaving fans all the more heartbroken after Boseman's unexpected death last month.

Boseman's family released a statement on Aug. 28, revealing that the actor had privately been dealing with colon cancer since 2016. Throughout many of his most iconic roles, Boseman was regularly receiving chemotherapy, surgeries and other intense treatments for the disease, all while keeping it a secret so as not to distract from his work.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," their statement read. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman passed away at home in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. The statement noted: "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Much of Boseman's work came back into circulation this week as news of his passing spread, including his time on Saturday Night Live. For many viewers, that appearance was the first time they heard him use his normal speaking voice, and realized how much truly went into his portrayal of T'Challa.

The episode also features musical guest Cardi B, and is notable for her performance of "Be Careful," where she revealed for the first time that she was pregnant with her daughter, Kulture. For fans that do not want to wait up for the broadcast, the episode is streaming on Hulu, and on the new streaming service Peacock. Otherwise, tune in at 11:30 p.m.Et to catch it on NBC.