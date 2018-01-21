‘SNL’ Takes Shots at the Tide Pod Challenge in Two Sketches

During this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode with Jessica Chastain, the sketch show poked fun at The Bachelor and the Tide Pod Challenge. SNL also joked about the meme in the cold open.

The sketch started out as a straight parody of The Bachelor‘s lack of diversity. But then Chastain’s Lauren showed up and admitted to being an inventor… “of eating Tide Pods.”

She apologized for crying when she played mini-golf while watching Young Sheldon, which really took her out of her comfort zone. Then she said she was the inventor of the Tide Pod Challenge, a viral internet meme where teens eat Tide laundry detergent pods, even though they are hazardous to your health.

When Kate McKinnon’s Bachelorette interrupted her, Chastain left with a snack – a pod.

Chastain showed up later in the sketch, apologizing for puking after playing a dead body on an HBO show. She later admitted to having curly hair. The Bachelor walked her out, ending the sketch.

Earlier in the episode, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) said the President “crushed” the Tide Pod Challenge.

Some Twitter fans thought the Tide Pod jokes were great. Others were less impressed.

Procter and Gamble, which makes the Tide pods, has stressed that it is dangerous to eat them. After all, they are meant to be used to clean laundry.

“Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day,” the company said. “They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”