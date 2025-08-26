‘SNL’ Star Announces Exit Citing ‘Toxic’ Environment

One Saturday Night Live star is calling it quits after three seasons.

In an Instagram post earlier today, Devon Walker announced his exit from the series. The post, captioned “me and baby broke up,” featured pictures of Walker on set accompanied by a note explaining his departure, with the note ruminating on his SNL experience and that “sometimes it was toxic as hell.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a note titled “wait..did he quit or did he get fired?,” Walker wrote, “To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is it when you sign up.”

He continued by saying his experience was “really cool” sometimes, despite the toxicity.

“But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f—– up lil family. More than anything, I’m just really happy I got to do it with Gary and Alex,” he wrote. “N—– really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 rock! It’s a beautiful thing. Also I look caked up in that picture and I feel like it’s important for people to know what I got going on.”

Walker joined SNL as a featured player in 2022 before being promoted to the main cast in 2024. He appeared in several sketches and made many appearances on the show’s most iconic segment, Weekend Update.

“Anyway, I’m bout to go to Japan. When I get back I’m tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y’all staying hydrated and getting some money today,” he finished.

The news comes as series creator Lorne Michaels announced last week that he planned to shake things up among the sketch comedy show’s cast.