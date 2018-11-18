‘SNL’ Stages ‘The Office’ Reunion in Steve Carell Monologue

Saturday Night Live staged a The Office reunion during Steve Carell’s monologue, in which co-stars Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer pestered Carell about reviving the beloved NBC sitcom.

Carell told an audience member and then Kenan Thompson he was not interested in reviving the show. Then Kemper asked for a reunion but refused her, despite the money they could earn.

“I just don’t think you understand how much money we’re talking about,” Helms said. “Like, you wouldn’t have to do all those sad movies anymore.”

“I don’t do those movies for the money. I like doing them,” Carell said.

The audience member then reminded Carell the cast could make some “serious money,” but Carell dismissed the woman because “this isn’t about you.”

Carell then suggested there could be cast parties. Helms said they do that regularly, they just never invite him.

Fischer then showed up, surprising even Carell.

“Steve, do you remember the last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael as he left for Denver?” Fischer asked.

“Not really,” Carell admitted.

Fischer replied, “She said, ‘Steve, don’t be a d—, do the reboot.”

Carell said he did not remember that at all, but Fischer said she did.

“Don’t you want to see what Pam and Jeff are up to these days?” Fischer said.

Carell caught Fischer’s mistake, reminding her that John Krasinski’s character was Jim, not Jeff.

“Who cares? Why are you getting so hung up on the details? Let’s just do the damn thing,” Fischer said.

Carell insisted he did not want to, but then Carell’s wife Nancy Carell said their family would be fine with him doing the reboot. Then Nancy and their children got up and left before the show started.

“Do you guys want to see an Office reboot?” Carell asked the audience with his former Office castmates by his side. “All right, I am proud to announce officially that… we have a great show tonight!”

At that point, the SNL band started playing the Office theme before the commercials began.

The Office ran nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, with Carell playing the incompetent boss Michael Scott through season 7. Fischer starred as Pam Beesly for all nine seasons, while Helms joined the show as Andy Bernard in season 3. Kemper starred as Andy’s love interest Erin Hannon from season 5 until the show ended. Carell only made one cameo appearance after he left, popping in during the series finale.

NBC has talked about reviving the beloved show, considering the success of other reboots like Will & Grace and Roseanne. However, there have been no recent updates on the situation.

Photo Credit: NBC