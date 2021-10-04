‘SNL’ Skewers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s FOX Broadcasts

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend, and the show featured a skit based on the Fox NFL broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. James Austin Johnson played the role of Buck while Owen Wilson, the host of the show, played Aikman. The skit featured Buck and Aikman promoting the new show Crazy House, which is common with a normal NFL broadcast since it’s a great time to promote other shows on the network. However, the SNL version of Buck and Aikman continued to talk about Crazy House throughout the broadcast.

Based on the comments on YouTube, SNL fans love the job that Johnson did playing the role of Buck. Johnson is one of the new cast members of SNL and has appeared in films and TV shows such as Hail, Caesar, Better Call Saul, All Rise, Future Man, and Tuca & Bertie. Along with being a well-known Donald Trump impersonator, Johnson was President Joe Biden SNL’s cold open.

Wilson hosted SNL for the first time this weekend. The veteran actor is having a strong year, appearing in the MCU series Loki and the movie Bliss with Salma Hayek. His new movie, The French Dispatch, is set to hit theatres later this month, and he will also star with Jennifer Lopez in the film Marry Me next year.

“They asked me a lot about—’It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this.’ I don’t know where they’re getting that. That isn’t true,” Wilson said in a Esquire interview earlier this year when talking about Loki. “The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU. I don’t know a ton about it.”

Johnson and Wilson had some fun with one of the top sports broadcasting teams in the country. Buck and Aikman have been calling games together exclusively since 2005, making them the second longest-running broadcast team to call NFL games. The duo calls the top NFC game of the week as well as the game for Thursday Night Football. Buck is an eight-time Emmy Award winner while Aikiman won three Super Bowls as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.