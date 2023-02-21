Greg Olsen Sends Strong Message to Fox Ahead of Tom Brady's Arrival

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL and will be the No. 1 NFL analyst for Fox in 2024. This leads to fans wondering about Greg Olsen who is currently the top NFL analyst for the network. The former NFL tight end recently spoke about the situation and had a message for Fox.

"Tom Brady — I'm sure you all read those new articles last week, you couldn't escape it," Olsen said at Charlotte's Lending Tree, per the New York Post. "But my answer every time was, 'I have all the respect in the world for Tom Brady.' Who doesn't, right? He's the greatest, I get it. I understand why they went after him, but I'm not going to roll over and die."

Olsen continued: "I'm willing to do what these guys aren't willing to do. Until they kick me out, I'm gonna sit there and do it. Maybe he does come and take my job one day. I can live with that. I get it. I understand the rules that we all signed up for. I don't ask for anybody's sympathy. It's been awesome."

Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to be the No. 1 commentator once he retired. Not too long after that announcement, Fox appointed Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt as the No. 1 broadcasting team for NFL games on Fox after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN's Monday Night Football. The reported plan is to move Olsen to the No. 2 team when Brady officially joins. This also means Olsen will take a large pay cut as his salary would go from $10 million to $3 million.

Olsen has worked his way to becoming one of the top play-turned-broadcasters in the industry. His first full season as a broadcaster came in 2021, but he did work with Burkhardt in early 2020 to call five XFL games for Fox Sports. Last year, Olsen was recognized for his work as he was nominated for a Sports Emmy award for Outstanding Sports Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent. Olsen played in the NFL from 2007-2020, spending time with the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers in Seattle Seahawks.