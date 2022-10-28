'SNL' Reveals Comedy Central Star as First November Host

Amy Schumer is returning to Saturday Night Live. On its official Instagram account, SNL announced on Oct. 27 that the comedian would host for the third time on Nov. 5 with music guest Steve Lacy. The 41-year-old host was last featured on the long-running sketch comedy show in October 2015 and May 2018. Schumer's previous appearance was during Kim Kardashian's hosting stint on Oct. 21, when she teamed up with a roster of celebrities that included Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, and Chace Crawford, who participated in a sketch parodying The Bachelor.

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian, 42, revealed Schumer helped her prepare her monologue. Prior to the episode, a teaser video was released of the two women practicing an early draft of Schumer's monologue during a scene from the show. "Hey guys, it's so exciting to be here hosting Saturday Night Live. I know, I'm surprised to see me, too," Kardashian begins. "When they asked, I was like, 'You want me to host? Why? I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time.' Actually, I've only had that one movie come out, and no one even told me it was premiering — It must have slipped my mom's mind."

Kardashian was referring to a sex tape filmed in 2003 while dating rapper Ray J and made public in 2007. While the reality star's video led to years of controversy, it ultimately made her a household name. "Wait, what was the movie?" asks the comedian, to which Kardashian responds, "My sex tape."

"The joke on the Internet was that my mom had to [of released it] — she's my manager, she had to broker it," she says. In addition to preparing for her SNL debut, Kardashian faced the threat of a second sex tape being released. "And, there's a lot of, like, kind of sex tape drama happening now where people are saying that maybe there's a little bit more from 20 years ago," Kardashian explains to Schumer. "Is there a part of you that's like 'Let's get that out because it's probably pretty hot?'" Schumer remarks.

Inside Amy Schumer, Schumer's comedy series recently returned for its fifth season launch on Paramount+."Bringing back this show has really been so fun," Schumer, 41, told People earlier this month. "I just want to make people laugh, and I'm proud of this new season," she said. "Episodes we created almost 10 years ago still resonate today, which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again."