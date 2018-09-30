‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Gets Real About Ariana Grande Engagement During ‘Weekend Update’

Pete Davidson made some jokes at the expense of he and Ariana Grande‘s relationship on Saturday Night Live‘s season 44 premiere.

After some subtle references early in the show, Davidson sat down at the Weekend Update news desk to catch the audience up on his engagement to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer.

“I got engaged, and no one could believe it. And I can’t believe it,” Davidson said. “Yeah, I get it. She’s the No. 1 pop star in the world and I’m that guy on SNL that everyone think is in desperate need of more blood. Do you remember when that whole city pretended that one kid was Batman because he was sick? That’s what this feels like.”

He also dished further on what it is like to be on an elevated level of stardom now that he is with Grande. He is not too comfortable with it, and he cites death threats as one of the reasons why.

“I hate it (the new attention). It’s awful,” Davidson said. “I’m so scared. I got death threats. Malcolm X, Martin Luther King and Pete Davidson are all people who’ve gotten death threats.”

He did lighten the dark topic by joking about the person who informed him about the threat: his building’s doorman.

“I assumed I would find out about it like they do in movies,” he said. “Like, the government’s in your living room with headsets and there are detectives in suits, and they’re like, ‘Sir, we have a situation.’ That’s not how I found out. I was leaving my building and my doorman said, ‘Yo man somebody tryin’ to kill you.’”

The topic of the pair’s vastly different net worths was brought up, but Davidson was not shy about admitting Grande pays the bills.

“Obviously, I wanted one (a prenup). God forbid we split up, and she takes half my sneakers,” Davidson joked.” I’m totally comfortable being with a successful woman. I live at her place. She pays like $60,000 for rent, and all I have to do is: stock the fridge … yeah.”

The 24-year-old comic then delivered his most controversial joke of the night. He kidded that he had taken Grande’s birth control in order to keep her from leaving him.

“Last night I switched her birth control to Tic Tacs,” he said. “I believe in us and all, but I want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Lastly, he talked about how it was sweet that Grande named a song, “pete davidson,” after him, but there was a caveat to it.

“You know I don’t even get royalties for that ‘pete davidson‘ song?” he said. “If we break up, (And we won’t. We will, but we won’t), if in 10 years, if god forbid that ever happens, there will be a song called ‘pete davidson’ playing in speakers at K-Mart, and I’ll be working there.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Will Heath