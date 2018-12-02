‘SNL’ Pays Tribute to Former President George H.W. Bush With Dana Carvey Clip

Saturday Night Live paid tribute to George H.W. Bush in the final moments of Weekend Update during its latest episode.

The former president passed away Friday night at the age of 94, seven months after the death of his wife Barbara.

After the final story of the weekly Weekend Update segment, hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost took a more serious tone to talk about Bush before introducing a clip from a previous episode in which the president made a cameo appearance.

“In a more serious note, Friday night former President George H.W. Bush passed away. He was 94 years old. Our thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends,” Che said.

“That’s right, President Bush was famously a very warm and gracious man who always understood the power of being able to laugh at yourself. So take a look,” Jost added, before introducing a compilation of videos from former SNL cast member Dana Carvey’s hilarious impressions of the former president.

The impressions included his standard hand gestures and the infamous phrase “Not Gonna Do It,” which Bush claimed he never said.

Wrapping up the tribute was the moment when Bush confront Carvey for his impression during an episode of the series.

“Dana, George Bush here. I’m watching you do your impression of me, and I gotta say. It’s nothing like me,” Bush said. “There’s no resemblance. It’s bad. It’s bad.”

“Well, I’m sorry Mr. President, I think it’s a fair impression,” Carvey said, as he made his hand gestures more dramatic.

“That’s it, it’s totally exaggerated. Not me, those crazy hand gestures, the painting thing. I don’t do ’em,” Bush responded. “And also ‘not gonna do it,’ never said it. In all my years of government service, I never said ‘Nah gah dah.”

SNL fans celebrated the tribute to the former president on social media.

I think it was sweet how #SATURDAYNIGHTLIVE delivered their tribute to George HW Bush. Dana Carvey was always my favorite SNL player, and his Bush was amazing. The staff acknowledged that they’re going to miss the president that LIKED be made fun of semi-weekly. #SNL — Corey Crowley (@CoreyACrowley) December 2, 2018

“Thank you [SNL] for the Trump cold open (which we know he hates) then on Weekend Update reminding us that some presidents have a sense of humor about themselves. Dana Carvey’s take on George H.W. Bush has always been one of my favorites,” One user wrote.

“Nice little tribute to George H.W Bush,” another user wrote.

“Thank you, [SNL], for mentioning and honoring George H.W. Bush,” a third user commented.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.