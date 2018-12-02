‘SNL’ Parodies Netflix Originals With ‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy

Saturday Night Live parodied Netflix‘s massive number of original programming with The Crown star Claire Foy making a hilarious appearance.

In the pre-filmed sketch, the show made fun of the seemingly infinite number of Netflix original shows by pointing out that the company greenlights everything pitched to them. Some shows are even unwatched by Netflix executives, according to the sketch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re spending billions of dollars at making every show in the world!” the narrator breathlessly says. “Our goal is the endless scroll. By the time you reach the bottom of our menu, there’s new shows at the top. And thus, the singularity will be achieved!”

Foy, who hosted this weekend’s episode, made a brief appearance as the star of Saved by the Crown, which sounds like it should be a real show.

“I’m in over my crown!” Foy said in the bit.

Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in the show’s first two seasons. The first season centered on the Queen’s marriage to Prince Philip, played by Matt Smith, and covered up to Winston Churchill’s resignation as Prime Minister in 1955. In season two, the show covered events in British history through 1964.

Although Foy won an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Queen Elizabeth, she will not be playing the role in season three, which includes a time jump ahead to the late ’60s and ’70s. Instead, Olivia Colman will take over, alongside Tobias Manzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The fourth season will cover the 1980s.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Foy said she has spoken to Colman, but did not feel she needed any advice for the part.

“I managed to speak to her about it, but not in a character way. It’s more about how she’s doing, is she enjoying it, is she enjoying her days at work,” Foy explained. “It’s not about the character, we don’t need to talk about that. We’re both playing two very different women in a sense and she’s an absolutely extraordinary actress, so she doesn’t need me to give my two-pence about what I thought about Elizabeth, she doesn’t need it.”

Aside from her work as Elizabeth, Foy also starred in three films this year — Steven Soderberg’s horror movie Unsane, the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man and The Girl In The Spider’s Web, in which she played Lisbeth Salander.

“I absolutely loved her,” Foy said of Salander, a character previously played by Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara in adaptations of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, as reported in an interview with IndieWire. “I really relished the challenge of making the movie. … I think it’s an odd thing to want people to have a certain experience when they go to the cinema. It’s not up to me to dictate that to people. It’s just for me to listen and go, ‘Oh, that’s interesting that you thought that.’”

This is Foy’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live, and her musical guest is a first-timer as well. Anderson .Paak, who released his third album, Oxnard, in November, will be performing.

On Dec. 8, Aquaman star Jason Momoa is hosting, with Mumford and Sons as the musical guest. Matt Damon will host the Dec. 15 episode, with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus performing.

New episodes of SNL air on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

Photo Credit: Netflix