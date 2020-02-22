New ‘SNL’ Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airing Adam Driver Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live‘s mid-winter break will continue this weekend, as the long-running sketch comedy takes another night off. NBC will re-air Adam Driver‘s episode from less than a month ago on Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. ET. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star hosted the show for a third time on Jan. 25, with Halsey as the musical guest.

Driver’s latest SNL gig brought about a handful of highlights, starting with the cold open. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jon Lovitz made a hilarious return as President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who took a brief trip to hell after suffering a heart attack. Driver popped up to play Dershowitz’s most infamous client, Jeffrey Epstein.

The best sketch of the night was the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 sketch, “Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base.” In “Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now,” Kylo Ren pretends to be a lowly radar technician to see what his underlings think of him after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Halsey performed her singles, “You Should Be Sad” and “Finally//Beautiful Stranger.” Since she had experience with sketches after hosting SNL herself, she also appeared in the pre-taped “Slow” music video and a sketch that parodied Netflix’s Cheer reality series.

One of the biggest surprises of the night came during the monologue, when the famously private Driver confirmed he and wife Joanne Tucker have a son. Driver never publicly discussed his son before and has never revealed his name.

“Some facts about me; I’m a husband and a father,” the Marriage Story star told the audience, who broke out in applause. “Thank you. It’s in that order though. I’ve been very clear with my son about that, he’s second in everything.”

Thee was some SNL news made outside Studio 8H this past week. Variety reported “Weekend Update” co-anchor and co-head writer Colin Jost is “preparing mentally” to leave the show in the future. He is considering leaving after the 2020 Presidential Election, which would mean he will be back for at least the first half of Season 46. Jost reportedly wrote about leaving the show in his upcoming memoir, A Very Punchable Face, which will be released in April.

The next new episode of SNL airs on Feb. 29, with John Mulaney as host and David Byrne as musical performer. Daniel Craig is hosting the March 7 episode, with The Weeknd performing.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturdays on NBC.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC