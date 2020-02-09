‘SNL’: Justin Bieber Makes Host RuPaul Blush in New Promo

Justin Bieber is making his first appearance on Saturday Night Live since 2013 this weekend, and he has already provided a hilarious moment with first-time host RuPaul Charles. In a preview clip, the Biebs made RuPaul blush by admitting how surprised he was by how differently RuPaul looks in person. Bieber’s appearance on the show comes just after the release of his record-breaking YouTube documentary series.

“I’m so excited to be doing the show with you,” a mustachioed Bieber told RuPaul. “You’re a lot different than I expected in person.”

“Just because I’m not in drag?” RuPaul said with a laugh. “Baby, I contain multitudes!”

“No, I just mean ‘tall,’” Bieber said.

“And…?” RuPaul prodded.

“Oh, and gorgeous,” Bieber added.

“Aw, thank you,” RuPaul said.

This is Bieber’s first time performing on Saturday Night Live since the Feb. 9, 2013 episode, which he hosted and performed in. He also performed during a Tina Fey-hosted 2010 episode. He made cameo appearances in 2011 and 2012 episodes.

Bieber’s fifth studio album, Changes, is scheduled to be released on Feb. 14. The album includes the singles” Yummy” and “Intentions,” which were both released last month. He also announced the Changes Tour, which begins on May 14 in Seattle. The North American leg is scheduled to wrap up on Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Late last month, Bieber released the first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, a YouTube documentary series focusing on his life and career. According to Variety, the first episode earned 32.65 million views in its first week, setting a record for a YouTube original series. YouTube spent $20 million for distribution rights to the 10-episode series. The show was directed and executive produced by Michael D. Ratner of OBB Pictures.

The first four episodes are available for free on Bieber’s YouTube channel, while the first six episodes are available without ads to YouTube Premium subscribers. Premium subscribers will also get early access to future episodes.

Episode four, “The Dark Seasons,” focuses on Bieber’s drug abuse, reports Global News. Bieber revealed that he went from smoking marijuana to using harder drugs during his teens and early 20s after becoming a global superstar. It also included an interview with Bieber’s now-wife, model Hailey Bieber, who said she did not want to date him until he got sober. Eventually, he decided to get clean because he feared he was “dying.”

“My security [team members] were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. It was legit crazy-scary,” Bieber said in the episode. “I’ve abused my body in the past and now I’m just in the recovery process. I’m committed to getting better because I know ultimately being the best me is going to help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be.”

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images