‘SNL’: J.J. Watt Celebrates His ‘Super Bowl’ With Luke Combs and Aidy Bryant in ‘Big Boy’ Promo

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt might not be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but he has a pretty sweet consolation prize. The defensive end is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with country star, Luke Combs performing. To get fans excited for the big night, Watt and Combs joined SNL star Aidy Byant for some pre-show fun.

In the first promotional spot for the new show, Bryant joked it was “big boy week” at Saturday Night Live.

“It’s Big Boy Week at SNL”

– Aidy Bryant@JJWatt hosts with musical guest @lukecombs THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/QBzEoAdeDq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2020

Watt asked her if she was scared at all, but she assured him she was not.

“No no, I can hang,” Bryant said. “Trucks. Beer. County music… Hoo-rah!”

“That’s not what it’s about,” Watt said.

“I know that,” Bryant said, nodding.

“We also like tractors,” Combs chimed in.

In the second bit, Bryant shared some facts about Super Bowl LIV, and everything was going fine until she mentioned the game was between the turtles and the 12s. In reality, it’s between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

“OK, I think we should have quit while we were ahead,” Watt said.

“I tried,” Bryant said, throwing up her hands.

In the last bit, Bryant and Combs celebrated being on SNL as their “Super Bowl.” Unfortunately for Watt, it is his “Super Bowl” as well. Bryant then tried to comfort him.

Watt is considered one of the best players in his position, and was even named Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsman of the Year in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl five times. However, he has never played in the Super Bowl. The Houston Texans were eliminated from the playoffs in the divisional round after losing to the Chiefs 51-31. The team scored 21 points in the first quarter, but then gave up 28 to the Chiefs in the second.

Watt’s younger brothers T.J. Watt and Derek Watt also play in the NFL, and they are sure Watt will bring his “A-game” to the SNL stage.

“He’s the kind of guy that takes pride in everything he does — whether it’s football or doing something like hosting SNL,” Derek, who plays for the Charges, told PEOPLE. “He wants to be great so he’ll do the work to make sure he is.”

“He is definitely going to bring his A-game, that’s for sure,” T.J., who plays for the Steelers, added. “He’s a very funny, quick-witted guy, and we know he’s really excited for everyone to see it all come together.”

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

