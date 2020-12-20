'SNL' Introduces New Joe Biden Impersonation, and Fans Are Weighing In

Saturday Night Live introduced a new version of its Joe Biden impersonation on the latest episode, and viewers weighed in with their feelings about it. Jim Carrey, who played the role during the 2020 election season, formally stepped away from the role on Saturday, saying his stint was only meant to last six weeks. During the latest episode — with host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Dua Lipa — Alex Moffat debuted as the President-elect.

The appearance was relatively brief. The cold open segment focused on Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) receiving the coronavirus vaccine, with various other characters popping in to share some quips. Moffat's Biden slid in alongside Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris, easing viewers into the new impression.

While it wasn't perfect, it seemed to get a relatively warm reception from fans. While some weren't sure they wanted Moffat to take on the role full-time, many people voiced the opinion that he was at least a considerable improvement over Carrey's wacky interpretation. Scroll through to see some of the fan reactions to Moffat's Biden impersonation.