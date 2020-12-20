'SNL' Introduces New Joe Biden Impersonation, and Fans Are Weighing In
Saturday Night Live introduced a new version of its Joe Biden impersonation on the latest episode, and viewers weighed in with their feelings about it. Jim Carrey, who played the role during the 2020 election season, formally stepped away from the role on Saturday, saying his stint was only meant to last six weeks. During the latest episode — with host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Dua Lipa — Alex Moffat debuted as the President-elect.
The appearance was relatively brief. The cold open segment focused on Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) receiving the coronavirus vaccine, with various other characters popping in to share some quips. Moffat's Biden slid in alongside Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris, easing viewers into the new impression.
While it wasn't perfect, it seemed to get a relatively warm reception from fans. While some weren't sure they wanted Moffat to take on the role full-time, many people voiced the opinion that he was at least a considerable improvement over Carrey's wacky interpretation. Scroll through to see some of the fan reactions to Moffat's Biden impersonation.
LOVE THIS CHOICE. My man Alex Moffat stepping the HELL UP #snl pic.twitter.com/WZtbolnsdW— Ava (@HelloAva) December 20, 2020
I hope Alex Moffat get’s to continue doing Biden and not that thing where, like, twelve people played Obama. Moffat deserve the bump in his profile. #SNL— Tom Brazelton (@tombrazelton) December 20, 2020
I will never be able to see Alex Moffat as anyone other than Eric Trump, @nbcsnl. Definitely not as Biden! Give Jason Sudekis whatever he wants to come back into the role. Or make Kate McKinnon do it! She's a chameleon. #SNL— StraightFromTheCurls 🌺 (@simonecastello) December 20, 2020
Honestly, Alex Moffat is a better Joe Biden than Jim Carrey.
I say that as a big fan of Jim Carrey.
Argue with your crusty-heeled mama, not me. #SNL @nbcsnl— Derek (@DdotRock) December 20, 2020
Alex Moffat is a GREAT choice for Biden. Looks and acts just like him. #SNL pic.twitter.com/Quw8gHw46p— Dan Emerson 😷 (@dscapp) December 20, 2020
Alex Moffat as Joe Biden is much more natural and fluid, and he should've been cast for the part from the get-go.
Glad they made the switch. #SNL— 😷🎄Patti's Missing Background Singer (@DerrickClifton) December 20, 2020
Alex Moffat’s Biden is somehow both a bit underwhelming and A THOUSAND TIMES BETTER THAN JIM CARREY’S. #SNL— The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) December 20, 2020