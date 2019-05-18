‘SNL’ Guests Paul Rudd and DJ Khaled Cut up in New Promos

The Saturday Night Live commercials starring Paul Rudd and DJ Khaled released before this weekend’s Season 44 finale gave a good preview of the madcap humor viewers can expect from the episode.

In the first bit, DJ Khaled really enjoyed hearing Rudd say his name repeatedly.

“Hi, I’m Paul Rudd and I’m hosting the season finale of SNL with DJ Khaled,” Rudd said.

“Another one,” Khaled said.

Rudd then repeated his statement, before Khaled asked for it one more time. Rudd started, but then Khaled stopped him. He really wanted to hear it from SNL cast member Cecily Strong this last time.

In the second bit, Rudd and Strong tried to be even more energetic during their introduction.

“It’s the season finale, so we got the best! DJ Khaled!” Strong yelled.

“The best!” Khaled chimed in.

“Cecily Strong!” Strong yelled.

“The best!” Khaled repeated.

“Paul Rudd!” Rudd yelled.

“Not bad,” Khaled said.

“I’ll take it,” Rudd replied.

Rudd’s appearance on Saturday Night Live comes after the April 26 release of Avengers: Endgame, in which he played Scott Lang/Ant-Man. The film has already grossed $2.5 billion worldwide, including $748.7 million domestically. Rudd also played Ant-Man in Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018).

As for Khaled, his appearance on SNL comes just a day after the release of his latest studio album, Father of Asahd. The album includes the singles “Top Off” with Jay-Z, Beyonce and Future; “No Brainer” with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo; and “Higher” with John Legend and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The album’s title is a reference to his Asahd Tuck Khaled, his 2-year-old son with wife Nicole Tuck.

“Higher” is Nipsey’s first posthumous release since he was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March. Khaled announced all proceeds from the song will go directly to Nipsey’s children.

“The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” Khaled wrote on Wednesday. “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross. The Mission Continues.”

The video for “Higher” also opens with a card reading, “In loving memory of Nipsey Hussle.” It has more than 6.79 million views on YouTube since it was released on Thursday.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

