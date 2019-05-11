‘SNL’ Gets Emma Thompson the Jonas Brothers for Mother’s Day in New Promo

Emma Thompson will make her hosting debut this weekend in the Mother’s Day episode of Saturday Night Live.

The award-winning actress has a history with sketch comedy but this will be her first foray into NBC’s long-running live comedy show. Joining her will be the newly reunited Jonas Brothers, possibly with some cameos from their super spouses, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas.

Thompson is in to promote her new film Late Night, so she could bring some comedy cameo power too with co-star Mindy Kaling. She also seems pretty excited to be hosting alongside the brotherly group, noting as much in the second of her two promos for this week’s show.

Pete Davidson is the cast member that appears with the guests this week, getting the best of Thompson’s motherly tendencies in the first clip and then receiving her scorn in the second.

We first see Thompson is excited to be hosting the Mother’s Day show for SNL, but wants it to be known that she’s a comedian this time around and not a mother. Despite this, she can’t help wiping some of the crud from Davidson’s face like any good mother would. Can’t have their son looking foolish in public.

The second promo has the Jonas Brothers love, where Thompson is just so excited for her “gifts” and Davidson wishes her a happy Mother’s Day. The only problem for him is she wants to take a stroll with the brothers and has no care what he does. He’s left spinning around and looking for a direction to walk in.

Thompson actually has some sketch comedy in her acting past, starring in the comedy series Thompson in 1988 according to The AV Club. The show was six episodes filmed alongside actress Imelda Staunton and her former husband, actor/director Kenneth Branagh. Thompson went into detail about her first hosting experience and her past during an appearance with Jimmy Fallon this week.

“It didn’t work out,” Thompson joked on The Tonight Show while explaining that it revolved around “all the things I’d ever thought about…It was kind of weird, sort of dark.”

She also apparently did sketch comedy while in college at Cambridge Footlights alongside some names like Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry, including some sketch appearances throughout her career. So in the end, comedy is no stranger and she should be in good hands with tonight’s show.

We can also expect to see the Jonas Brothers appear in a sketch or two. While Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake are far away, meaning a reprise of their Mother Lover antics won’t appear, we could get a musical ode to moms from the Jonas boys.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET coast-to-coast on NBC.