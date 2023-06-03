'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Files Gag Order Against Former Contestants

Shark Tank star Daymond John has sought to file a temporary restraining order against former participants of the ABC reality show. John requested the order in connection with Al "Bubba" Baker, his wife, Sabrina, and daughter, Brittani, who claim John took over their business, Bubba Q's Boneless Baby Back Ribs, and cut them out of potential profits after appearing on Shark Tank. John's spokesperson, Zach Rosenfield, issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight denying the claims made by Baker and describing the reasons for their decision to file for a restraining order in the first place. Rosenfield indicates that there have been "repeated attempts to give the Baker's [sic] the ability to correct their violations." "It is unfortunate that it has come to this," the statement adds. "This temporary restraining order is due to the Baker's [sic] blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to 4 years ago. Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated."

The Bakers claim that when they appeared on the show back in 2013, they were offered $300,000 for 30 percent of the company, according to the Los Angeles Times. Following the revision of the investment terms, John offered $100,000 for 35 percent of the company and entering into business with Rastelli Foods Group, according to the family. Furthermore, the Baker family claimed that they had only seen around 4 percent of the publicly stated $16 million in revenue generated from the business and that Al Baker had been deliberately left out of important business decisions and meetings after John joined. "The deal terms that aired were contingent on securing a licensing partner, which did not come to fruition," John told the LA Times. "When we do deals on Shark Tank, these are based on 45-60 minute oral pitches with people who present well on TV on their 'first date' who are only providing their word and no written documentation to their business and its state of play."

“Shark Tank” celebrity investor Daymond John is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former contestants Al “Bubba” Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina. https://t.co/BqUbuqbRwM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 3, 2023

Following the comments made by the family, John Baker has taken to social media to share what he claims to be his side of the story. Further, Rastelli Food Group has also filed a temporary restraining order against the Bakers over the claims they have made. After the LA Times reported on the Bakers, John sent the family a cease-and-desist letter, demanding they stop "making public disparaging or defamatory remarks" against him and their associates since they were "in breach of the agreements" of their contracts. According to ET, in response to John's petition, the Bakers allegedly wrote the judge, arguing, "Sharing our experience on social media is an honest and truthful account of our journey. We firmly believe that the truth is in the best interest of the public."