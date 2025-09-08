Shakeup Revealed at ‘CBS Evening News’

CBS News has named veteran broadcast and cable news journalist Kim Harvey as its top producer of CBS Evening News. Harvey makes history as only the second woman to helm the 77-year-old broadcast, Reuters reports.

Harvey, who joined CBS News in 2017, is replacing Guy Campanile. Her promotion comes after serving in the role as the senior broadcast producer of the program, with Campanile reportedly returning to 60 Minutes, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Prior to her work with CBS, Harvey previously held tenures at CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Programs she worked on include The Rachel Maddow Show, and American Morning.

“Her career at the CBS Evening News makes her the ideal candidate and I’m pleased to continue working with her on showcasing our extraordinary reporting and storytelling every night,” Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor with CBS News said in a statement about Harvey’s new title.

This comes amid CBS appointing Tanya Simon executive producer of 60 Minutes, replacing Bill Owens, who stepped down citing a lack of editorial independence. 60 Minutes remains America’s No. 1 news program. Her new role was announced in June by Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor of CBS News, per a report.

Simon has been with the program for 25 years. She also makes history as only the fourth executive producer in the broadcast’s 57-year history, but the first woman in the role.

“Tanya Simon understands what makes 60 Minutes tick. She is an innovative leader, an exceptional producer, and someone who knows how to inspire people,” Cibrowski said in a statement. “Tanya knows that the success of today’s 60 Minutes depends on delivering a weekly mix of the most informative, impactful and entertaining stories and investigative journalism from around the world. This is the true essence and foundation of 60 Minutes.”