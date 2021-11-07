‘Sesame Street’ Staple Big Bird Reveals He’s COVID-19 Vaccinated

Since the CDC recommended children between the ages of 5 and 11 get one of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Sesame Street team responded by announcing that Big Bird has received his vaccine. He wasn’t the only Sesame Street resident, as 5-year-old Rosita also received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the CDC expanded its vaccine recommendations to cover about 28 million children.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” Big Bird tweeted on Saturday. “Ms. [Erica Hill] even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!” Big Bird tagged CNN journalist Erica Hill, who co-hosted The ABCs of COVID Vaccines town hall with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Saturday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/BigBird/status/1456971880666046465?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During the broadcast, Rosita showed off the colorful bandage on her arm that she got after receiving her first dose. “My mommy and my papi said that it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy,” Rosita told Gupta, who agreed with her parents. “Covid vaccines are now available for children 5 years and older and the more people who get them, the better we’re going to be able to help stop the spread of Covid and keep everyone healthy,” Gupta said.

During Big Bird’s own segment with Gupta, Granny Bird told audiences at home that she planned to get Big Bird vaccinated. “I asked my questions and I got my answers and I’ve scheduled an appointment,” Granny Bird said. When Granny left the interview, Big Bird did have his own question. He admitted to being a little scared because he doesn’t like needles. Hill and Gupta said they are also afraid of needles, even as adults. Hill suggested that Big Bird sing a song while getting the vaccine to distract himself from the pain. It is also true that Big Bird did get vaccinated before. The Muppet Wiki tweeted out a video from 1972, showing Big Bird getting in line to be vaccinated with other children.

On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed a CDC advisory committee’s recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old get the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine as soon as possible. “Similar to what was seen in adult vaccine trials, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm,” the CDC’s announcement reads.