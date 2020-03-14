SEAL Team Fans Irked Donald Trump Interrupted Show for Coronavirus Update

Fans tuning into Wednesday night’s newest episode of SEAL Team were left frustrated when the episode was abruptly interrupted by Donald Trump‘s live address to the nation on the coronavirus crisis. Starring David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot and Neil Brown Jr., Wednesday night’s episode also featured a guest appearance from NASCAR driver Austin Dillon.

“Bravo Team travels overseas for a foreign training exercise to disguise their true mission – to rescue a high-value target that is being held hostage,” an official synopsis for the episode reads. “Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon gives the team a special driving lesson, on SEAL TEAM.”

As Trump gave his speech from the Oval Office, announcing, among other things, a 30-day travel ban on 26 European countries, many fans flocked to social media to share their upset.

Keep scrolling to see ow fans reacted to the interruption.

“Of course Trump has to come on and talk about [COVID-19] when [SEAL Team] is supposed to be on,” tweeted one upset fan.

“Just saw on the news that Trump is going to give some sort of speech tonight at 9, hope Seal team doesn’t get interrupted,” another expressed their anger even before the episode was interrupted.

“Trump couldn’t wait until after Seal Team?” asked one person.

“So CBS had a broadcast of Trump’s speech which preempted Seal Team,” wrote another viewer. “So what did they do? The speech was 15 minutes so they simply picked up where the program which means we missed the first 15 minutes. Why not just start the program at the beginning and let it flow. :(“

“You mean I have to give up SEAL Team to listen to your frickin’ lies??????” questioned someone else.

“[SEAL Team] nooooooooo why is there a special report right when Seal Team starts!” reacted another viewer.

Previously on… *cut to POTUS* 😭#SEALTeam — Fans Of SEAL Team on CBS 💟 (@SEALTeamBrigade) March 12, 2020

“Interruppting my Seal Team you Jerk!” slammed somebody else.

“[SEAL Team] bruh Trump interrupted and I don’t like this,” wrote one person. “I WANT SEAL TEAM NOT CHEETO MAN.”

“Man tell Trump I was tryna watch Seal Team and he f–ed it up!!” added another.

“I know its bull i could care less what trump has to say i want my seal team,” tweeted one.

“Soooooo cbs news just broke in with the president on [SEAL Team] so that’s fun,” tweeted another fan.

Not on the east coast we have the president speaking and no #SEALTeam 😥😥 — kim wassik (@KWassik) March 12, 2020

“hopefully its a VERY short speech,” added another before the episode aired.

“This is a joke he can’t talk over the show [SEAL Team],” added one.

“Trump couldn’t wait until after Seal Team?” asked somebody else.

“Your screwing up Chicago Fire and Seal Team!” criticized one person. “Missing 2 of my favorite shows just to hear your lies!”

“Is it going to air in it’s entirety tonight after Trump’s speech is done???” questioned somebody else.

Why not put it online at 9pm EST so people can still see the entire episode at the scheduled time? The show was off for months and now we won’t even get the full episode live. — Kimma (@Kimma_S) March 12, 2020

“As if the world hasn’t had enough bad news today!” wrote one fan.