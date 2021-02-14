'SEAL Team' Star David Boreanaz Wipes Instagram as Fans Seek Comment on Joss Whedon Accusations

There are so many as*holes in the Whedonverse and they are all the f*ing men you'd expect. Nathan Fillion, David Boreanaz, Joss Whedon, send them all into space so we never have to have their reign of terror anymore. I DESPISE that I looked up to Whedon in college. DESPISE. — Alicia Gray (@AliGraysAnatomy) February 10, 2021 Michelle Trachtenberg also shared Gellar's comment, thanking her for speaking out and agreeing with Carpenter that Whedon's behavior was inappropriate. "I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman...To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate. So now. People know. What Joss. Did," Trachtenberg wrote. She later added in her Instagram Stories, "We know what he did. Behind. The. Scenes." prevnext

if david boreanaz doesn't say anything abt the joss whedon allegations i will not be surprised but still kinda disappointed — andi (@bvnditv) February 12, 2021 The silence from Boreanaz and Hannigan has frustrated some fans. Hannigan has also had a successful post-Buffy career, having starred in the American Pie movies and How I Met Your Mother. She played Willow Rosenberg on Buffy and appeared in three episodes of Angel. prevnext

"Nothing from David Boreanaz, whose support would be big from the former Joss Whedon show camp. He has little to lose in his career if he supports his former costars, considering his post-Whedon success. ... His Bones costar Emily Deschanel was quick to support Charisma’s post," one fan wrote. The fan included a screenshot of Deschanel's tweet. "This takes incredible courage. I'm so sorry you had to experience these things," Deschanel wrote to Carpenter. "I stand by you." prevnext

He supports his co-stars, he too had a run in with Joss Whedon. James has balls to speak out, unlike David Boreanaz who has wiped his Instagram feed bar one post AND protected his tweets. That speaks volumes...and is very disappointing https://t.co/c71snefwyj — Maria (@Maria_Shannon) February 13, 2021 Several fans pointed out that Boreanaz also faced a sexual harassment allegation during the making of Bones. In July 2010, Kristina Hagan filed a lawsuit against Boeanaz for an alleged incident that happened in August 2009 when she was working as an extra on the show. Boreanaz denied the allegation, and the lawsuit was dismissed in March 2011. prevnext