SDCC 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Issac Hempstead Wright Addresses ‘Evil Bran’ Theory Following Speculative Ending

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright does not entirely believe in the many “Evil Bran” theories surrounding the series finale, but nor does he think his character has completely innocent intentions. Wright was one of the stars to speak at the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The new King of Westeros joked that his domain is now a “surveillance state.”

Game of Thrones surprised just about everyone — for better or worse — when it crowned Bran Stark in its series finale. The young lord had become a warg, then a skin-changer, then a greenseer and, finally, the Three-Eyed Raven. The show did little to explain what this meant, asserting instead that it was the “best story” of all the assembled characters.

For many fans, this was an underdeveloped plot point, and a confusing part of the series finale. This stemmed largely from a lack of understanding about Bran’s powers. At the Comic-Con panel, Wright did his best to illuminate the mystery.

“I don’t think Bran knows, per se, what exactly’s going to happen in the future. He has the entirety of the past at his fingertips, but I think his vision of the future is slightly cloudier,” he said according to PopCulture.com’s sister site, Comicbook.com.

“So that’s my excuse for why Bran didn’t say anything. But I think it’s quite cool that it’s left slightly ambiguous… I think that’s one of the cleverest things about the ending: that it doesn’t conclude everything neatly.”

As much as some fans liked Wright’s explanation, it did not come with a lot of canonical authority, as he made clear, and it remains a guess. Many fans are expecting a more in-depth development for Bran’s abilities in the books, as they have already gotten in the most recent volumes.

Of course, fans have long theorized that the Three-Eyed Raven — or the Three-Eyed Crow, as he is called in the books — is not necessarily a force for good. Many even believed he was somehow tied to the Night King, and that Bran was secretly playing both sides in the War for the Dawn.

This could still arguably be true in the show, as Bran’s powers may have allowed him to maneuver Westerosi politics just right to put him on the throne, at enormous cost in lives. However, in another recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Wright said flat out that he did not think so.

“I think he’s the Three-Eyed Raven, who is definitely on the side of the living,” he said.

Aptly, Wright also told the Comic-Con crowd that his favorite line from the entire series was the infamous catchphrase “chaos is a ladder,” which Bran seems to have embodied in the end.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more from the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con International.