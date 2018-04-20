‘Scandal’ Kills off Major Character in Series Finale

Shocking fans all over, Scandal killed off a major character in its Thursday night series finale.

Scandal’s fictional Attorney General, David Rosen (played by Joshua Malina) was murdered by Cyrus Beene (played by Jeff Perry), as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evidently, Cyrus felt as if killing David was the only way to protect himself and his legacy.

Of course, Cyrus’ actions were related to B613, the covert government agency that Olivie Pope (Kerry Washington) exposed to the public in the previous episode.

David’s death was not the only shocking moment in the episode, however, as it was also revealed that Jake Ballard (played by Scott Foley) went to jail.

After delivering an impassioned speech on the congressional floor about how Congress were the ones to blame for B613 and that he was “responsible for the fact that this nation still stands,” Olivia’s father, Rowan, the former head of B613, said, “Gentlemen, you need to give them someone. You need to give them Command. But that doesn’t mean you need to give them me.”

Afterwards, Jake was arrested.

“If i’d let you stay on the island.. if I never made you come back with me.. if I could have just let you go instead… who would you be now?” Olivia asked Jake while visiting him behind bars. “I made you step out of the sun. Jake, I’m so sorry.”

“Prison’s nothing. How’s it go? Freedom is never lost. I am always free. They can’t cage me,” Jake replied. “Thank you for showing up for me.”

Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Scandal, and she opened up about aspects of the show that were important to her.

“It’s always been my contention that the Oval Office, in our show, was a place that corrupted anybody who came near it and the closer you came, the more corrupt it made you and the more damaged it made you,” Rhimes said.

“Olivia started out as the character that we knew who has very much believed in how important this particular kind of power was and how molding it and being a part of it was — and we watched her, like everybody else, become absolutely corrupted by it, and make all the same mistakes that everybody else makes to get what she wants from it,” she later added.

Finally, regarding the “statement” that Scandal was perceived to have made about politics in general, Rhimes said, “We’ve been talking about a political world that I hope no longer exists — or that I hope begins to cease to exist at some point.”