‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Have Lots to Say During James Bay Performance

James Bay performed songs from his new album for the first time on Saturday Night Live.

The “Hold Back the River” singer performed new singles “Pink Lemonade” and “Wild Love” off his sophomore album Electric Light, set to release May 18.

Bay’s signature look during the time of his debut album Chaos and the Calm in 2015 was long locks paired with a black fedora. Back in November, the singer debuted a shorter do at MTV European Awards.

For those not familiar with Bay, the British singer’s debut album peaked at third place on the Billboard rock char, reaching number 1 on the UK Albums Chart and selling over 64,000 copies in its first week, according to Spin.

Saturday Night Live fans were quick to comment on the singer’s voice, many discovering the singer for the first time.

Because I live in the dark ages I have never heard of this James Bay person on #snl tonight but I am not hating his performance or his pink shirt. — Cortney (@CortneyM) March 11, 2018

Love this spunky song and love the shirt @JamesBayMusic is wearing. #SNL #SKBSNL — David Richard P. 🏳️‍🌈 (@DavidRP91) March 11, 2018

Never heard of this guy but this is a vibe 👌🏾 #SNL — Kathrynnn. (@kitkaaattt) March 11, 2018

Others were not as complimentary, going after the crooner’s looks and voice and dragging his performance.

Wow, @JamesBayMusic really took a nosedive. He used to be so good. #SNL — B. (@brianneamira) March 11, 2018

Who is James Bay and why does he look like he is he singing into a mirror styling his hair?#Snl — K-Fury (@Kaseydrum) March 11, 2018

it’s weird seeing James Bay without the hat #SNL — Nicolette (@heyNikki20) March 11, 2018

I wish James Bay had shown up in normal attire instead of this bedazzled pink disaster on #SNL? At least I can listen to the music without my ears bleeding like most other episodes this season! — Ashley (@ItsMeAshleyWee) March 11, 2018

Bay joined host Sterling K. Brown for the March 10 episode of Saturday Night Live as musical guest.

During the show, Brown and the cast poked fun at hit NBC drama series This Is Us.

During the sketch, a parody of a This Is Us promo, Brown is seen as former presidential candidate and cabinet member Dr. Ben Carson in a make-believe new drama titled This Is U.S.

“The real life drama happening in our government everyday. Which critics are calling ‘like This Is Us but without the parts that feel good.’”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.