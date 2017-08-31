‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces First Host and Musical Guest of Upcoming Season

Saturday Night Live returns for its 43rd season on Sept. 30, and the show has officially announced its first host and musical guest, with Variety reporting that Ryan Gosling will helm the episode and Jay Z will perform.

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z! #SNL pic.twitter.com/a2kdhJGVs0 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

The announcement came during Thursday night’s “Weekend Update Summer Edition,” with the show again sharing the news on Twitter.

Gosling previously hosted the sketch comedy show in 2015, while Jay Z has acted as musical guest three times.

The previous season of SNL saw massive ratings for the veteran show, with much of its creative success fueled by political material.

Along with the hosting announcement, Thursday’s “Weekend Update” saw Alec Baldwin return as Donald Trump, bringing out the show’s version of Steve Bannon for one final appearance.

Photo Credit: NBC