‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Frustrated by Winter Olympics Airing in Its Place

Saturday Night Live fans have some things to say about the show being on a Winter Olympics break.

According to the network schedule, NBC aired an additional hour of coverage starting at 11:30 p.m. ET as the “team competition continues in figure skating with the pairs’ free skate.”

Then at 12:30 a.m. ET, the network will air an encore of their primetime coverage of the games, held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, including the first part of the figure skating team event (ice dance and ladies’ short program) as well as alpine skiing (men’s downhill).

Fans of the long-running variety sketch show took to Twitter to express their frustration, and understanding, at the show getting bumped from the schedule.

Honestly, I would much rather be watching a new episode of #SNL than the #OlympicGames. Just sayin. pic.twitter.com/9bdbU8CDuH — Kit Bryer (@k_Bryer) February 11, 2018

Me realizing that snl is not coming on tonight because of the Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/Jx8DXP9te7 — Haylisha 💕 (@HaylishaP) February 11, 2018

I may be the only person in America not enthralled with the Olympics. No SNL tonight. Pfft.

We’ll see if this Eric Clapton documentary can hold my interest while I refine some bird inkings. Enlarge, do the details and then reduce for formatting. — Sarah Knight (@SunshineSight) February 11, 2018

Why no SNL tonight — Catherine Wilson (@Catheri24288392) February 11, 2018

How i feel that there is no SNL tonight and i miss it! @nbcsnl #LonelySaturday pic.twitter.com/aS9oQpIqSZ — Kat L B (@RealKath_JL) February 11, 2018

Ugh. Forgot about the Olympics. I was sort of looking forward to complaining about #SNL tonight. Sigh . . . — Phil (@thereelphil) February 11, 2018

I’m just a little sad that SNL doesn’t come on tonight but I guess it’s fine. 😔 — Kaley Mixon (@MixonKaley) February 11, 2018

Many network television shows are taking a break from airing new episodes during the Winter Olympics as viewers tend to be more interested in the coverage of the games.

Saturday Night Live will be back with all-new episodes March 3 with former NBA star Charles Barkley taking over hosting duties and rap group Migos as the musical guest.

Barkley previously hosted the show in 2012. He has hosted the show three times.

Migos recently released their new album Culture II, featuring singles “Notice Me” featuring Post Malone, “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake and the hit single “Motorsport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Natalie Portman, Sam Rockwell, Jessica Chastain and Will Ferrell have served as the show’s hosts in 2018. Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan and Halsey have acted as musical guests.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games have been underway since Feb. 8 and are expected to wrap up Feb. 25. Coverage can be found on NBC, NBC Sports, USA and other networks, as well as online.

The Olympic Channel makes its debut in 2018, and NBC will have 20 hours of Olympics coverage daily on it. You can also stream every event or watch on-demand on your mobile device, tablet or connected TV by downloading the NBC Sports app.

This year’s Games mark the first time all time zones in the United States will be able to watch the live events instead of seeing delayed replays during prime time viewing hours.

Saturday Night Live typically airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.