Sarah Bolger's Real Accent Might Surprise 'Mayans M.C.' Fans

Mayans M.C. star Sarah Bolger who plays the role of Emily Thomas who's married to Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), let her fans hear her real accent in a recent video. In the clip, she expressed her excitement for Season 3 that kicked off this week and spoke in her real accent, which happens to be Irish. The actress was born in Dublin, Ireland, but uses an American accent for the show and does a fantastic job at it.

In a recent Twitter video, Bolger stated her excitement for the new season the night of the first two episodes. She noted that some of the actors and actresses would be involved in a live Tweeting session, however, noted that she was still on set as they were wrapping up the season, so she was going to try hard to tweet with everyone as much as possible when she got done. Detailing how she was "so proud" of this season, it seems she feels the same as several of her co-workers who have said the same thing.

(Please note: Spoilers below on Season 3 of Mayans M.C.)

The first two episodes had fans gasping for breath as the hour and fifteen minute episodes were filled with classic Mayans drama. Fans witnessed the spiraling of Johnny "Coco" Cruz (Richard Cabral), who ends up getting hit over the head at the hands of a drug dealer who he attempted to steal pills from. His want for certain drugs is a result of the pain he's in after a shootout between the Mayans and Vatos Malditos leaving him temporarily blind towards the end of Season 2. Another major plot point was the downfall of Galindo as he shot and killed Paco (Joe Ordaz) as he blamed him for his mother, Dita's, death.

There to witness Paco's death was longtime character Marcus Alzarez (Emilio Rivera) — who also starred in Sons of Anarchy, in which Mayans is a spinoff from — and is now seriously considering leaving "the life" behind. At the end of the day, he went home and hugged his partner tight with a heartbreaking look on his face. If Galindo continues on his killing spree — already having his late mother's therapist ordered to be killed — this will leave even more questions on the table for Alvarez. However, he wouldn't be the first to question walking away. This is something fans have seen throughout Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. already.