SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Jokes He’s Adding Best Supporting Actor Award to ‘Tinder Profile’

Brad Pitt certainly gives off the vibe that he’s a regular guy when he’s not starring in hit films. He continued to give off that impression during his latest award acceptance speech at the 2020 SAG Awards. Following his victory for Best Supporting Actor, Pitt grabbed his prize, took the mic, and delivered a memorable speech.

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor at the #SAGAwards: “I got to add this to my Tinder profile” https://t.co/GESKRiECOo pic.twitter.com/wQtExRjflw — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” he began his speech. “Thank you my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing.”

Continuing on a humorous path, Pitt said he wanted to thank his co-stars, as well as few famous feet featured in the Quentin Tarantino film, like Margot Robbie’s and Margaret Qualley’s. He went on to joke about how the role was a challenge, quipping “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

“I love this community so much. I met so many amazing people along the way. We know pain. We know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We know moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen,” he said. “God damn, I think that’s a worthy endeavor.”

Pitt, who has “been at this thing for 30 years” and “some projects work, some projects don’t,” told his friends to “enjoy this evening because tomorrow, it’s back to work.”

This is his second time winning an award at the SAGs. He previously won in 2010 for Inglorious Basterds in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture category. In total, he has been nominated nine times in his career. The Tinder quip led to a huge reaction from the crowd as director Quentin Tarantino and actor Adam Driver were seen chuckling among those in attendance — including ex, Jennifer Aniston, who was lovingly laughing and clapping.

Always thought he was a babe but more so now. His speech was fabulous. The humble view he has, grateful and sincere. Funny and outstanding — MURREY (@Daytona47) January 20, 2020

Pitt’s honor comes after playing the part of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He previously won in the same category at the Golden Globe Awards.

His acceptance speech went over extremely well on social media. Many at-home viewers quickly took their accounts to talk about his humor and specifically his mention of Tinder.

“Brad Pitt blew my mind. I might sign up for Tinder just to swipe for him,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Brad Pitt literally made a Tinder joke after winning a SAG award… iconic…”

Brad Pitt is back in my top 5. He’s hot, he’s single, & he’s got jokes!! Time to get back on Tinder. 😂 #SAGAwards2020 — DVR Slave (@DVRslave) January 20, 2020

Award season will continue on next month with the 91st Academy Awards. There, Pitt will find himself with another chance to get up in front of the podium. He is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Before that, he will also have a shot at the BAFTA awards as he is also nominated there for his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

