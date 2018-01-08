TV Shows

Ryan Seacrest and Carson Daly Facing Backlash After Interrupting Women on Golden Globes Red Carpet

During the red carpet interviews ahead of the Golden Globes Sunday night, E! News’ Ryan Secrest and NBC’s Carson Daly asked actresses about the “Time’s Up” initiative, but were criticized on Twitter for interrupting them.

Most actresses wore black or the “Time’s Up” pin to show support for the initiative. It was launched on Jan. 1, following months of upheaval in Hollywood as more men were brought down by sexual harassment allegations.

The initiative aims to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, and also launched a legal fund to help women fight sexism in legal cases. Acceptance speeches were filled with references to the movement, and calling for gender equality in Hollywood.

Daly was criticized for his interviews during NBC’s pre-show, as viewers noticed he seemed to be cutting actresses off when they began speaking.

Over on E! Network, Sacrest didn’t have an easy time, either. Eva Longoria confronted him about the wage gap among E! Network anchors, while Debra Messing did the same in an interview with Giuliana Rancic. Both E! hosts were criticized by viewers at home.

