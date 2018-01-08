Ryan Seacrest and Carson Daly Facing Backlash After Interrupting Women on Golden Globes Red Carpet

During the red carpet interviews ahead of the Golden Globes Sunday night, E! News’ Ryan Secrest and NBC’s Carson Daly asked actresses about the “Time’s Up” initiative, but were criticized on Twitter for interrupting them.

Most actresses wore black or the “Time’s Up” pin to show support for the initiative. It was launched on Jan. 1, following months of upheaval in Hollywood as more men were brought down by sexual harassment allegations.

The initiative aims to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, and also launched a legal fund to help women fight sexism in legal cases. Acceptance speeches were filled with references to the movement, and calling for gender equality in Hollywood.

Daly was criticized for his interviews during NBC’s pre-show, as viewers noticed he seemed to be cutting actresses off when they began speaking.

What a perfect night to interrupt women when they’re talking, Carson. #goldenglobes #timesup — Alexandra (@itsloost) January 8, 2018



The golden globe way. Ask an actress what they think about this controversial shit, and then interrupt them mid sentence.. #GoldenGlobes #Typical — Shaun Doherty (@Shauner111) January 8, 2018



On the NBC preshow Carson Daly seemed off kilter as well and would interrupt an answer prematurely. — Metal Dave (@Metaldave85) January 8, 2018



Carson Daly would interrupt his own murder to get his bullshit lines out of his mouth #GoldenGlobes — Hollie Daudelin (@hgolightly92) January 8, 2018



Over on E! Network, Sacrest didn’t have an easy time, either. Eva Longoria confronted him about the wage gap among E! Network anchors, while Debra Messing did the same in an interview with Giuliana Rancic. Both E! hosts were criticized by viewers at home.

One year, Giuliana and Ryan will learn not to interrupt the people they’re interviewing #GoldenGlobes #ERedCarpet — Catherine (@CMeushaw) January 8, 2018



omg is Ryan Seacrest TRYING to interrupt every single woman who talks about #itstime??????????? #goldenglobes — carla 🦄 (@prettyquotable) January 8, 2018



Ryan Seacrest loves to interrupt women — Casey Murray (@cmrry) January 8, 2018



Hey @RyanSeacrest & @GiulianaRancic please don’t forget to ask the men why they are supporting the #TimesUp movement & when you ask the women please don’t interrupt them #WhyWeWearBlack — Taylor Feuss (@TaylorFeuss) January 8, 2018



@RyanSeacrest why you interrupt Michelle Williams and talk over her to ramble on that you had the same thought? She never got to finish what she was saying 👿 — Not yo mamas dodger fan (@dodgerkellie) January 7, 2018

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC

