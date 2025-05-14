‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ 10 Announces Star-Studded Guest Judge Lineup

In the biggest season of Drag Race ever, you know RuPaul had to come correct with a gag-worthy lineup of guest judges.

In the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars—itself the 82nd season of the franchise, no small feat—eighteen queens from prior seasons of Drag Race will duke it out for drag queen supremacy. Along the way, some of the biggest names in Hollywood will judge the queens on their journeys to become legendary.

The latest season premiered on Friday and already brought in two big names, with the two-episode premiere featuring rapper Ice Spice and Euphoria star Colman Domingo as guest judges.

The rest of the season will see even bigger names, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo judging one (hopefully Wicked-themed) episode and Sarah Michelle Gellar bringing Buffy the Vampire Slayer energy to the All-Stars set for another episode. In addition, the contestants are set to head to the Pink Pony Club when pop star Chappell Roan guest judges an episode.

Other big names stepping in as guest judges include Kate Beckinsale, Susanne Bartsch, Adam Shankman, Jamal Sims, Mayan Lopez, and Devery Jacobs.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars premiere every Friday on Paramount+.